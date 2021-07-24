Three buildings ‘total loss’ from late night fire in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a late night fire that resulted in a total loss of three buildings.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a fire occurring at 750 Old School Road in Linn County late last night is a 'total loss'. Around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, along with Linn County Sheriff's Rescue, Ely, Lisbon, Mt. Vernon, Solon, Swisher and Cedar Rapids Fire Departments were dispatched to a large structure fire.

The three buildings were livestock buildings. No livestock or people were injured in the fire. The fire remains under investigation.