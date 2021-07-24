Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai’s airports have canceled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities as eastern China braces for the arrival of Typhoon In-fa. The national weather bureau says In-fa should hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon with rainfall of 10 to 14 inches. The storm earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area. A major bridge closed and some train service was suspended. Earlier, large cargo ships were moved from Shanghai’s port, one of the world’s busiest. Meanwhile in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday.