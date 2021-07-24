Skip to Content

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Grimmway Farms is recalling multiple bagged carrots due to potential contamination of Salmonella.

This includes packages from Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, O Organics and Grimmway Farms. All of the products have a 9-character code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending with BF or SP. This is printed on the bag.

The products affected are:

DescriptionBrandRetail
Package
Size		UPCBest-if-Used-
by-Date
Organic Cut and Peeled Baby
Carrots		Bunny Luv1 lb. bag0 3338390205 0AUG 17 21
AUG 20 21
Organic Premium Petite
Carrots		Bunny Luv3 lb. bag0 7878351301 7AUG 15 21
Organic Petite CarrotsCal-Organic12 oz. bag0 7878390810 3AUG 15 21
Shredded CarrotsGrimmway
Farms		10 oz. bag0 7878350610 1AUG 09 21
Organic Peeled Baby-Cut CarrotsO Organics1 lb. bag0 7989340850 7AUG 15 21
Organic Baby Rainbow CarrotsO Organics12 oz. bag0 7989398162 8AUG 13 21
AUG 14 21

For more information, go to the FDA website HERE.

