Packaged carrots recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
Grimmway Farms is recalling multiple bagged carrots due to potential contamination of Salmonella.
This includes packages from Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, O Organics and Grimmway Farms. All of the products have a 9-character code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending with BF or SP. This is printed on the bag.
The products affected are:
|Description
|Brand
|Retail
Package
Size
|UPC
|Best-if-Used-
by-Date
|Organic Cut and Peeled Baby
Carrots
|Bunny Luv
|1 lb. bag
|0 3338390205 0
|AUG 17 21
AUG 20 21
|Organic Premium Petite
Carrots
|Bunny Luv
|3 lb. bag
|0 7878351301 7
|AUG 15 21
|Organic Petite Carrots
|Cal-Organic
|12 oz. bag
|0 7878390810 3
|AUG 15 21
|Shredded Carrots
|Grimmway
Farms
|10 oz. bag
|0 7878350610 1
|AUG 09 21
|Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots
|O Organics
|1 lb. bag
|0 7989340850 7
|AUG 15 21
|Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots
|O Organics
|12 oz. bag
|0 7989398162 8
|AUG 13 21
AUG 14 21
For more information, go to the FDA website HERE.