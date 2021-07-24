Man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following car accident

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) - A man received non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning, following a car accident on Highway 1 near Ink Road.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at 5:59 a.m., in response to a personal injury accident. Once they arrived, they learned a 1998 Oldsmobile was driving southbound along Highway 1 heading towards Mt. Vernon, when the driver lost control and went into the west ditch.

After driving into the ditch, the driver continued to drive in it, before coming back out onto the road. The driver was later identified as Kasper John Heiken, of Wyoming, Iowa. He was then transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Heiken was the only occupant in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.