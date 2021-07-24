Linn County Deputy shot in Coggon armed robbery receives $10,000 grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Just over a month after being shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery at a Casey's in Coggon, A Linn County Sheriff's Deputy was presented with a $10,000 grant Saturday.

Each month, the organization, "Running 4 Heroes," selects an injured first responder from across the country to receive the honor. This month, they've selected Deputy William Halverson as the recipient of their July "Injured First Responder Grant."

On June 20th, 2021, Deputy Halverson was shot in the left hip and leg by suspect Stanley Donahue while responding to the armed robbery. Donahue fled the scene of the Casey's, leading authorities on a 14-hour manhunt before being taken into custody.

Halverson, who has worked for the county for seven years, remained hospitalized in stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics until last week. On July 7th, he was able to return home, where he continues to recover.

"It has been a hard struggle," Deputy Halverson said of his road to recovery Saturday. "The main thing that I can take from it is this: just keep your head up, keep smiling and keep being happy."

Zechariah Cartledge, who founded "Running 4 Heroes," came to Cedar Rapids Saturday to grant Deputy Halverson's grant money in person. The two previously met nine days before the armed robbery in Coggon. On June 11th, Deputy Halverson acted as an escort for Cartledge when he came to eastern Iowa for a "Running 4 Heroes" event.

At that time, Cartledge was running to honor the two employees killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and fallen Iowa State Patrol Sargent Jim Smith earlier this year.

"When I heard about what happened and when I heard he was severely wounded, it broke my heart," Zechariah said. "Once I heard he was getting better and that he was going to be able to fight through it I thought he was a great grant recipient. I wanted to come back out to Iowa and show him that we support him and we are going to help him."

Halverson thanked the non-profit, the community and his fellow first responders for the support they have shown him as he recovers from his injury.

"It really does mean a lot because you are the reason we do this, everyone here," Deputy Halverson said. "We do this because we want to keep people safe and serve our community, and god willing, when I can start walking again, I will be back out there doing it."

Halverson spoke about what drew him to join law enforcement in the first place. He said it is because those he serves are worth it.

"We serve the community because we love the community," he said. "We want our families and children to grow up in the community and know what is right."

Halverson said he was grateful for the support for a "little deputy" from Linn County and said it has helped him get through it.

While in Linn County, Cartledge will also ran one mile to honor first responders in Iowa.

You can watch the full presentation posted by Running 4 Heroes here.