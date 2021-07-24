French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of people across France are protesting new virus measures. French lawmakers are debating a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and other venues and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. French virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising. The government is trying to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable people and hospitals and avoid new lockdowns. Most French adults are fully vaccinated and polls indicate a majority support the new measures. But not everyone. Police fired water cannon and tear gas Saturday on rowdy protesters in the French capital but most protests were peaceful.