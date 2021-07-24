EXPLAINER: Stalefish, nollie and other skateboarding lingo

TOKYO (AP) — The new Olympic sport of skateboarding comes with a language all of its own. There are “grabs,” “grinds,” “slides” and a rich lexicon of other words to describe the tricks that skaters will use from Sunday to win medals at the Tokyo Games. The jargon helps skaters understand each other, regardless of where they’re from. An ollie, for example, is an ollie in Paris, Portland or Perth. Skate-speak saves time, too. It’s far easier to say a name than describe the complexity of some of the tricks. Some of the sport’s language is logical and self-explanatory. But some of it is really obscure.