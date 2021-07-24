Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — A news report says a man in central China has been rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage during torrential rains. The Shanghai news outlet The Paper said Saturday that the man was trapped and lay on a ventilation duct surrounded by floating cars. Meanwhile, at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained. State TV reported the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday. In another city, Hebi, rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to move residents out of neighborhoods that still were under water.