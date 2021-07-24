Cedar Rapids man taken to hospital after losing control of his car

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids man is in the hospital after authorities believe he lost control of his car while traveling east along Highway 30 and ended up in a ditch Friday night.

Linn County Sheriff's Deputies were called to 1454 Maxson Road at 10:09 p.m, after getting reports of an injured person in a yard. Upon arrival, they found Kristofer Johnson, 23, complaining of being in pain after being involved in a car crash.

The crash happened Friday evening, after Johnson's car was discovered in the south ditch on Highway 30, East of Kepler Drive. Following a search, authorities found no one in the area at the time. He was later transported to Mercy Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Linn County Sheriff's Rescue, Mt. Vernon Lisbon Ambulance and the Mt. Vernon Fire Department all assisted.

The accident remains under investigation.