Cedar Rapids inmate escapes from work release program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Law enforcement is looking for a Cedar Rapids inmate who escaped from a work-release facility Friday.

34-year-old Leo Alan Ray did not show up to the Lary A. Nelson Residential Center in Cedar Rapids Friday like he was required to.

Ray is convicted of conspiracy to commit a felony, willfully causing a serious injury, and 2nd Degree robbery in Linn County.

Ray is a white male, 5'7 and weighs 186 pounds. He had been at the work release facility since mid-May.

Anyone with information on where Ray could be is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police.