Waterloo Schools looking to use federal relief funds to purchase laptops, improve internet access

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Community School District is seeking to use federal stimulus funds to purchase more computers and increase internet access for families who can't afford it.

The district is applying for money through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which Congress passed earlier this year as part of the American Rescue Plan. It helps districts like Waterloo connect students with devices and internet access.

Matt O'Brien, the Waterloo Community School District's Executive Director of Technology, said they have been worried about the growing digital divide for a few years and have used other grants to provide internet hotspots for students.

When the pandemic hit in March and students began learning remotely, they shifted to provide internet access for families who did not have it.

The district is applying for ECF funding to cover the cost of providing hot spots or internet connection through MediaCom.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Education approves the purchase of 593 new touch screen Chromebook laptops, costing just under $150,000. O'Brien said the new computers would primarily be for virtual learning but said that could include students who are fully remote, hybrid, or doing homework at night.

O'Brien said the district expects to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 500-600 students learning fully remotely next school year. He said it is a considerable decrease from last school year.

"We always want to make sure that our devices aren't the barrier and the technology device is really just a tool to help enable better instruction," he said.

The district currently uses Chrome Books in its classrooms, but this is the first time they have purchased touch screen devices. O'Brien said they did it with virtual learning in mind.

"It is something that particularly we've heard at the elementary level is a beneficial thing in some of the instruction that they do," he said. "The touchscreen device is a step up, so to speak from the standard Chromebook that we had been buying."

The district will apply to be fully reimbursed for the cost of the computers. O'Brien hopes to have the devices in hand and ready to use when the new school year starts in August.

The new Chromebooks will allow the district to re-shuffle its current chrome books and replace older devices at some elementary schools that likely would need to be replaced in the next year or two.

Before the pandemic, only students in Middle and High School were given computers or tablets for learning. The district is now expanding that to all students in grades K-12.

"We feel like some of the changes that we have been making is really put us on a better footing to be more adaptable to different learning needs or different instructional environments should COVID force particular changes," O'Brien said. "This really has put us in a better position to be much more adaptable and to make sure that all of our students have access to technology as a tool to be used in enhancing their instruction."

On Tuesday, school board members also approved a nearly $60,000 purchase of 40 new computer workstations for the Waterloo Career Center's digital graphics and digital interactive media programs.

The new machines replace five-year-old machines and will be paid for through Cal Perkins funding.