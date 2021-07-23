TRACKING: Heat Advisory this weekend

A Heat Advisory is in effect from the midday hours of today through Saturday evening. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe this weekend.

Today: Fog doesn’t appear to be a major problem this morning but there still could be some patchy areas of low visibility. Air quality remains moderate, and we will likely stay there, if not worsen slightly as thick haze remains in the sky. Most of this smoke is not near the surface. It will be hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Max heat indices could reach the mid and upper 90s today with a south southwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: We never really cool down tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s, adding to the dangerous, prolonged heat. It will also be humid through tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy with the slight chance of showers and storms moving in late in the north. Winds will be south southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: This will be the hottest and most dangerous day of the weekend. We will have highs in the low to mid 90s with humidity pushing our heat index to the upper 90s to low 100s. Skies will be partly cloudy and hazy with the slight chance for a shower and storm throughout the day. Winds will be west southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows should dip to the mid and upper 60s with a passing cold front.

Sunday: Humidity should be a bit lower for most on Sunday, lessening the dangerous heat. Highs will still be in the low to mid 90s though with a max heat index in the low to mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a variable wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Next Week: Dangerous heat and humidity will build Monday through Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 90s with a heat index surging into the 100s thanks to humidity. There will be a few fringe rain/storm chances over this time, but accumulations look minor and scattered. Lows will also be in the 70s.