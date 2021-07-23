TRACKING: Hazy, hot and humid conditions

Today: Hazy, hot and humid with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s. Stay hydrated! The wind will be south/southwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. A weak front approaches from the north bringing the chance of an isolated shower or storm in northern Iowa well after midnight. Temperatures only drop to the lower 70s with a south/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Another chance for a few isolated showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy, hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s. There is a Heat Advisory south of Highway 20 where heat index values could be as high as 105°. Farther north, they will be 95-100°.

Stay safe in this prolonged stretch of heat. Temperatures through at least the middle of next week will be in the lower to upper 90s, with heat index above 100° possible.

There are only small chances of rain.