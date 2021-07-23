TRACKING: Dangerous Heat

Tonight: The high humidity keeps the overnight lows in the low 70s. The sky is mostly clear with a light southwest wind.

Saturday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High temperatures are expected to reach into the low and mid 90s. The heat index ranges from 95-105. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect across our southern counties during the afternoon. The wind is light from the west at 5-10 mph. There is a small chance for an isolated storm to pop up. Most areas stay dry.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Lows are a little cooler, upper 60s. This is because the humidity level is just a bit lower than during the day.

Sunday: It is another hot one with hazy sunshine. Highs are in the low 90s with the humidity down just a bit with dew points in the mid 60s. The wind is still light from the west.