Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is continuing off the coast of the southern island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard said 37 people had been pulled to safety from the sea or the sinking boat by late Thursday. According to survivors, there had been about 45 people on board. The passengers’ nationalities, the boat’s original departure point and its intended destination were not immediately clear. The Turkish military dispatched two of its navy ships and a plane to join the three Greek vessels conducting the search on Friday.