Protecting yourself from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As the heat index shows temperatures from 95-105 across eastern Iowa, many are at risk for developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Both conditions are serious, and heat exhaustion typically leads to head stroke, which could be deadly depending on conditions. For a full list of symptoms and differences, look here.

The Waterloo Fire Department has plenty of tips to protect yourself from feeling down under the hot sun. Taking breaks, dressing light, and most importantly, staying hydrated could save your life.

Medical Officer Lt. Greg Stewart explained it's easy to forget when having fun outside.

"Maybe you've been outside all day long, and you haven't been paying attention to how much you're drinking, you want to keep on top of that fluid intake," he said.

Children are at higher risk, so it's important to never leave them in a hot car.

"Cars get incredibly hot, incredibly quickly, and especially children can't handle that kind of heat," Stewart said.

He also says there is no age limit where it's safe to be in a hot vehicle. If you see a child or pet left alone a car, do not hesitate, just call 911.

"Immediately call 911, it's an appropriate reason to call, because we don't know how long they've been there and it's best to always air on the side of safety." he said.

The fire department is also always happy to come out and assess the situation if you feel you're getting affected by the heat, before it gets too serious.

"For certain, if you're ever in doubt, you're always welcome to call 911 and we'll come out and help assess and let you know what you should do," he said.