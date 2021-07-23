Plans to update Waterloo swimming pools underway, asking for public input

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Leisure Services is asking the public to help determine the future for Waterloo pools.

Public input about the current two swimming pools in the city is being requested in a survey.

“What are we missing? What would make you want to go to the pool more and take your family there?” Recreation Superintendent Mark Gallagher said.

Byrnes and Gates pools were built back in the 1980s and have had some additions, but the foundation won’t last much longer. The pool is made of aluminum and not concrete as current, more up-to-date pools are.

"We’re to the point now that we’re putting more money into them knowing that the shells of the pools can give way at about any time,” Gallagher said.

Both pools have already had a number of bandaids to cover up issues over the years. At Byrnes Park Swimming Pool, the pool wall gave way and leaked a couple of years back.

“How much life span is really left in the facilities that you have? Is this something that you can keep limping along?” Ballard King and Associates Principal Darin Barr said.

Completely reconstructing the pools is an idea, but before considering that, Waterloo Leisure Services wants to know what else the community would like to see added to their summertime hangouts. Some of those ideas expressed by community members in the past included more family-friendly facilities, more shallow water at the pools, splash pads for the toddlers, and more slides.

Barr, a consultant, was brought in to study the market and help construct an action plan for the city. He says there’s a lot to consider before moving forward and drawing up a legitimate plan to present to city officials.

“It’s as much about the social opportunities as it is getting in the water, right? So what are we doing to promote that social opportunity, and what are we doing to promote that sense of community?” Barr said.

A public input meeting was held at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex Thursday evening to hear some of those ideas.

As surrounding communities have constructed newer and more updated pools, Recreation Superintendent Mark Gallagher says some Waterloo residents may be leaving the city to go swim elsewhere. He believes updating the pools will help bring them back, as well as keep other patrons loyal to their neighborhood pools.

"I’d like the people of Waterloo not to have to drive too far away in order to have a good day at the pool and spend a bunch of time with their family,” Gallagher said.

The public survey will be open for a few weeks. Following the data collection, a more structured plan will be put together and be presented to the city sometime in the fall, according to Barr. The city will ultimately make the decision about the future of Waterloo pools.