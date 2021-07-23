Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection “will do the job it set out to do” whether Republicans participate or not. Pelosi calls the probe “deadly serious.” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans won’t participate after Pelosi rejected two of the Republicans he chose to sit on the panel. Pelosi made clear on Thursday that she won’t change her mind. It is unclear whether Pelosi will try to appoint other members to the panel, as she has the authority to do under committee rules. Pelosi has left open the possibility that she would do that.