Oelwein woman ready to represent Team Haiti in Olympic games

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) - An Oelwein woman turned her years of experience of swimming instructing into coaching for the Haitian National Swim Team.

Stacey Blitsch connected with Naomy Grand'Pierre a few years ago. Naomy swam in Rio 2016 and was the first woman to swim for Haiti.

Before Tokyo Olympic Games, Coach Blitsch traveled around the world with the Haiti swim team.

Part of Blitsch's goals involves growing the Haitian swim team.

"Iowans growing up went to the community pool and learned swim lessons," Blitsch said. "Haiti doesn't have that it's expensive to operate."

Blitsch says the pool facilities in Haiti are not on par with Olympic training.

"They only have one pool in Haiti and it's an 18-meter pool with 4 lanes," Blitsch said. "An Olympic-sized pool is 50 meters."

During the current Tokyo Olympics, Haiti is sending Olympic swimmers, Davidson Vincent and Emily Grand-Pierre as part of the Olympic universality rule.

"They get to send one male and one female athlete to the Olympics, it's called the universality rule," Blitsch said. "The rule makes sure that every country gets to represent."

Blitsch says she wouldn't have pictured herself going to the Olympics as a swim coach.

"Back in the 80's it was always Mary Lou Retton, always in my mind I dreamed of the Olympics as a gymnast," Blitsch said. "I never thought I'd be going as an Olympic swim coach."

