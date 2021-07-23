Noem to headline GOP event in early-voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is making her debut in South Carolina next month, an initial step of introduction to the first southern state to cast Republican-primary votes for president. U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan tells The Associated Press on Friday that Noem will speak August 23 at his “Faith & Freedom BBQ” fundraiser in Anderson. Duncan says the event is the state’s largest annual gathering of Republicans. In the past it’s attracted speakers including then-Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz. Like others in the field, Noem has downplayed the prospect, when asked publicly about any White House ambitions. But other actions — like registering a federal political action committee and hopscotching the early-voting states — suggest otherwise.