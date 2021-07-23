Motor Mill District asking for donations to help revive historic building

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Clayton County Conservation Board of the Historic Motor Mill District is working to preserve and revive one of the last buildings to accommodate tourists. The board is now asking for the public's help in making donations toward the project.

The group was recently awarded Iowa's Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant for $125,000 as the first dollars garnered to revitalize the inn. A community challenge fundraiser was also recently launched to raise at least $3,000 in order to be eligible for another $100,000 grant.

The inn that is being revitalized is just yards away from the iconic motor mill.

“Such a beautiful spot," Conservation Board Secretary Larry Stone said.

The Motor Mill Historic District is 155 acres just southeast. The mill itself and six limestone structures are among the many things the public can explore while they make their way through the site.

“Motor Mill Historic Site is a passion project for a lot of people. A lot of people just find inspiration when they visit the site," Conservation Board Director Jenna Pollock said.

The inn is the last building needing attention. It's where farmers would stay overnight as their grain was flowered in the mill dating back to 1867.

Conservation Board member Larry Stone shared stories of when he bought his land in 1979 just next door to the Motor Mill area.

“There were people living in the inn. They were milking cows in the stables nearby and there were just a lot of farm buildings that were here, but are gone now," he said.

Once restoration of the inn wraps up it will be a place for visitors to extend their stay at the site. The first floor of the building will be a welcome center with a lobby/lounge type area, and the second and third floors will have bedrooms.

“There’ll be three bedrooms and we’re kind of guesstimating being able to accommodate twelve people very comfortably," Pollock said.

The revitalization is expected to be completed in 2023 and renting out the inn would cost around $300 per night for the second and third floors combined.

The conservation board is working to preserve as much of the history as possible, while also making it a cozy stay.

"I think it's going to really take off when we get this work done," Stone said.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $450,000 dollars, and all the money raised will go toward construction, refurnishing, and bringing the inn back to life so it can serve its purpose of housing travelers again.

The fundraiser will be open for public donations until August 13. If you would like to make a donation you can do so here.

For more information about the Motor Mill Historic District click here.