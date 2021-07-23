More the 150 kids show up for Dedric Ward’s free football camp in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--For the 20th time since he finished his college football career at UNI, Panther Hall-of Famer Dedric Ward holds a free football camp at Metro Youth Sports Complex in Cedar Rapids. It is the place the former Cedar Rapids Washington star played when he was kid.

Last year Ward had to cancel the camp because of the COVID19 Pandemic. This year the camp returned with a record number of volunteer coaches and free food catered by Willie Ray Fairley's Q Shack. The event provides kids in the 4th through the 9th Grades a chance to learn and sharpen their skills. The two day camp concludes on Saturday.