Mexico to bury archaeological find because of virus costs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic have forced Mexican archaeologists to re-bury a rare find that combined colonial and pre-Hispanic features. The National Institute of Anthropology and History had announced in 2019 that it found a flood control tunnel on the outskirts of Mexico City that had Spanish construction techniques but had carved Aztec symbols embedded in it. The institute had planned to make an exhibit of the strange tunnel. But it said Thursday that archaeologists would simply cover the finds with dirt again, in hopes that someday it would have enough money to build a display for it.