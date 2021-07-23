Man killed in Butler County crash after running stop sign

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is dead after an early morning car crash in Butler County.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol says that Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver, died after failing to stop at a stop sign and colliding with another car. Sanderson was traveling westbound on 280th Street near New Hartford. Denis Morrow, 58, of New Hartford, was driving north on Temple Avenue when the two cars collided.

The report states Sanderson was not wearing his seatbelt. The Butler County Sheriff's Office, Shell Rock EMS, New Hartford Ambulance, Waverly Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol were at the scene.