Local gymnasts ready to get Olympic Games started; inspiring them to dream big

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - As the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games kick off Friday, July 23rd, local gymnasts at Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy are excited for the games to begin.

Looking forward to watching all sports compete this summer, the gymnasts said they're looking forward to watching the high flying skills the Olympics will brings, but mostly to watch Simone Biles shine with Team USA.





Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy gymnasts wearing USA colors for the Olympics, during their practice.

Gymnastics is one of the most-watched sports during the Olympics, the young gymnasts in Cedar Falls expressed a sense of pride seeing their sport glorified during the games.

On top of seeing the women of Team USA perform, gymnasts also said their excited to watch the men's team compete, and hopefully win a medal at this Olympics.

Knowing men's gymnastics tends to be less popular than women's, Junior Olympic gymnast Kintu Beck said he's excited about Team USA's men's team show that they bring to the table.

"Most people think gymnastics is just for girls when it can be for guys too," Beck said, "because I've seen stuff like all over the internet and how they practice and it really inspires me to work harder."

With the women on Team USA able to achieve the impossible, level 7 gymnast Ella Johnson said it inspires her to learn a few skills of her own.

"To get like fulls on floor for tumbling, and awesome tricks that bigger girls do and stuff," Johnson said.

Team USA's men's team start qualifications on Saturday, July 24th, and the women's team will begin Sunday, July 25th.

You can watch all of the Olympic action by tuning into KWWL on-air and online.