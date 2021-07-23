Iran’s top leader says he understands protests over drought

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says he understands protesters’ anger over a drought in the country’s southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there was reported. Khamenei’s remark was reported by state television on Friday. It was the first direct comment on the protests by Khamenei since the demonstrations began in the Khuzestan region a week ago. The semiofficial news agency Fars reported that a man was killed by shotgun fire in street violence in the nearby city of Aligoudarz. Police blamed the slaying on “counterrevolutionary elements.”