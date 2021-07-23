Iowa couple married 73 years die hours apart

GARNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a long life of love and faith together, a wife and husband, both in their 90's, died on the same day at a nursing home in Iowa this week.

Jim Wold was 94 years old, and Wanda Wold was 96. Candy Engstler, One of their three children, reminisced about their 73 years of marriage.

Engstler got a call from the nursing home in Garner that her mother had passed away.

Engstler and her sister went to the nursing home to be with their father, who shared a room with his wife, who had battled Alzheimer's for years.

"He folded his hands with both of us on either side of his bed and he said 'thank you, Jesus..thank you for taking her and would you please take me now too?'" Engstler said.

Hours later, Jim was failing physically and got his wish.

"About 7 o'clock, I got the call that he had also passed," Engstler said.

She said it's painful to lose both her parents on the same day, but she gets comfort from the fact her parents' marriage was based on love and faith.

"They were lucky and fortunate that he allowed them both to go the same day," Engstler said. "My dad wouldn't have wanted to be here without her so it was a blessing."

She holds tight to the memories of her parents, such as memories of when they met retold on family video for their 70th wedding anniversary.