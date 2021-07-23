Iowa City police asking for information after woman shot during Thursday night dispute

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One woman was shot in Iowa City on Thursday after police say an argument broke out between a group of people.

Iowa City police responded to the 1100 Block of Arther St. for reports of gunfire just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. After an initial investigation, they believe there was a dispute among a group of people and one person fired a gun at several others in the group.

One woman was shot and transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the woman has not cooperated in giving information, but witnesses say they saw several people leaving the scenes in different vehicles, one possibly being a white truck. Police haven't located any of the individuals involved.

If you have any information, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Police are also asking people in that area to review security footage.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.