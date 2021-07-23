Free money for all? Mayors hope local tests bring big change

Dozens of cities and counties and the state of California are experimenting with giving some low-income residents a guaranteed income of $500 to $1,000 each month to do with as they please, and tracking what happens.

The coalition Mayors for a Guaranteed Income plans to use the data to lobby the White House and Congress for a federal guaranteed income or, for starters, to make the new $300 per month child tax credit permanent.

So-called free money pilot programs show how quickly the concept has become a serious policy proposal during the pandemic. Critics blast them as unaffordable or discouraging people from working.