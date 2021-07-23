Drought Comparison

When was the last time Iowa had a drought this bad? This is a question someone asked me so I thought I would post the results here since I am sure more of you might have asked yourself or someone that same question. The top chart shows the drought condition categories since 2000. The bottom chart is a zoomed in area showing when the last time it was this bad.

The last time it was this bad was 2012-2014. The end of 2012 into 2013 was worse

During drought conditions you typically have more hot days leading up to the worst conditions and this matches up well with the data below. The chart below shows how many days each month of the last 10 years had a high temperature of 95 degrees or warmer in Waterloo. As mentioned above, 2012 was a really bad drought year and that matches up with a high number of hot days in July into August. .