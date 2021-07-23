Canada to fast-track resettlement of Afghans who helped it

OTTAWA (AP) — The Canadian government says it will fast-track resettlement of potentially thousands of Afghans who have worked with Canada over the past 20 years but offered few details of who will be eligible or when people will start arriving. The government has been facing pressure from Canadian veterans worried that Afghans who supported them and their families will face arrest and even death at the hands of the Taliban. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan emboldened the Taliban to take parts of the country. The captured territory includes parts of southern Kandahar province, where the Canadian military spent the longest amount of time during its mission.