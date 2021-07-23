Board recommends change to police policy, chief says it’s not possible

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Community Police Review Board made one of its most sweeping recommendations ever to ICPD this month.

At its monthly meeting on July 13, the board approved a proposed wording change that its members say would decrease the number of times police interact with the public.

The board voted 3-0, with three "yes" votes and two abstains, to change ICPD's Bias Based Policing Ordinance. The ordinance says officers shall not let a person's race, gender or religion impact their "application of police authority", but it also says how they will interact with the public.

Section II of the order currently reads:

"It is the policy of the Iowa City Police Department to patrol in a proactive manner, to investigate suspicious persons and circumstances, and to actively enforce the laws, while insisting that members of the public will only be detained when there exists reasonable suspicion..."

The CPRB asked Chief Dustin Liston if he would change it to:

“It is the policy of the Iowa City Police Department to interfere with members of the public only when assistance is requested, or when there is an articulable and imminent risk to public safety..."

"If the police exist for public safety, then public safety is the only thing they should be addressing," Amanda Nichols said, a CPRB member who wrote the wording change. Nichols got assistance from the Prairielands Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that pays immigration bonds and pretrial bail.

Nichols cites several examples for why ICPD should decrease its interactions with the public: the tear-gassing of protesters approaching Interstate 80 in June 2020, the occasional use of a military surplus vehicle in neighborhoods, and an ALCU study from April 2020 which found African American Iowans were 7.26 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than whites.

"A lot of the things that are going on in the community right now are making people not feel comfortable around police officers," Nichols said.

Police Chief Dustin Liston says this wording is too vague and could decrease public safety.

"Proactive policing has been a staple for decades and the idea behind that is so we can maybe intervene before a crime happens," Liston said.

Nichols wants police to be able to investigate possible serious crimes before they happen, and thinks the "imminent risk to public safety" part covers that. But Liston disagrees and thinks it would prohibit his officers from doing their jobs correctly.

"If we see someone stealing something, I don't know if that would fall under the 'imminent risk to public safety,'" Liston said.

Even if Liston was open to it, a new state law would probably prohibit him from enacting it. SF 342, or the "Back the Blue" Law, prohibits local governments from, "prohibiting or discouraging the enforcement of state, local, or municipal laws.

In October 2020, ICPD enacted a "secondary stops" policy that made minor driving infractions like a cracked windshield, and jaywalking, not enough to pull someone over. The change was in response to an unnecessary search and seizure case, where a federal judge ruled against the city.

ICPD had to rescind this policy in June as a result of SF 342 being signed.

"The language is pretty clear, our hands are tied," Liston said.

Nichols says their policy proposal is now before Liston and ICPD. If they decline it, she believes the City Council could bring it up at a future meeting. But with SF 342 in law, the chances are slim.

While it's a bit frustrating for her, she says it's important to continue the conversation on police reform.

"We don't get anywhere and we don't make progress by saying, 'Oh, we can't do this.' We make things better by pushing and fighting to do what needs to be done," Nichols said.