Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations as part of the continuing crackdown on civil society activists and independent media that includes shutting dozens of NGOs. The groups ordered to close Friday include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka Anti-AIDS group and an organization assisting disabled people. Belarus’ authoritarian president vowed Thursday to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.” Amnesty International denounced the dissolution of Belarusian NGOs and called for a “strong international response.”