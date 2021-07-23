Baltimore’s mayor unveils new violence prevention plan

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor has unveiled a new violence prevention plan for the city where violent crime rates have remained high since a 2015 surge. It includes more investments for violence intervention programs and renewed focus on trying to diminish illegal guns. Overall, the plan aims to reduce gun violence by 15% per year and aims to treat gun violence as a public health crisis. Maryland’s biggest city has recorded more than 300 annual homicides for six years in a row. So far this year, it has recorded 192 homicides, compared with 183 during the same period last year.