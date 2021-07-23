Stocks push higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, putting the market on track for a strong finish in a week that opened with a stumble. The S&P 500 index rose 0.9% and is hovering just above the record high it set early last week. The major indexes are all on pace for gains this week, essentially brushing off a sharp sell-off on Monday. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic activities. American Express and Twitter rose after reporting solid financial results.