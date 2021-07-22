What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

(KWWL) - A small number of COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases are expected after vaccination, and health officials say they’re not a cause for alarm.

A breakthrough case is when a vaccinated person gets infected with the Coronavirus. Studies show the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, but it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick.

During a White House media conference this week, Center for Disease and Control Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, "the Delta variant now represents 83% of sequenced cases".

The Iowa Department of Public Health first identified the Delta variant in Iowa on May 4.

If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots should help reduce the severity of the illness. Nearly all U.S. hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are now in people who weren’t vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.