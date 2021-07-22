VOTE: What’s your favorite summer Olympic sport?

TOKYO, Japan (KWWL) -- With the Olympics officially kicking off on Friday on KWWL, we want to know what sports people are most excited to tune in for. Do you have a go-to sport to follow or a favorite athlete?

In total, there are over 45 sports that athletes will compete in at the Tokyo Olympics. There are even some new additions making their Olympic debut this year including surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and karate. Other disciplines being added are 3X3 basketball and BMX freestyle. Baseball and softball will also be returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

In May, the 2021 Dew Tour which was also an Olympic qualifier event was hosted in Des Moines, at the city's new skate park.

LOCAL TIES: 9 athletes with Iowa connections competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Vote below to let us know what your favorite Olympic sport is!

What's your favorite summer Olympic sport? Select one Archery Artistic Swimming Badminton Baseball Basketball Basketball 3X3 Beach Volleyball Boxing Canoe Slalom Canoe Sprint Cycling BMX Freestyle Cycling BMX Racing Cycling Mountain Bike Cycling Road Cycling Track Diving Equestrian Fencing Football (soccer) Golf Gymnastics Handball Hockey Judo Karate Marathon Swimming Modern Pentathlon Rhythmic Gymnastics Rowing Rugby Sailing Shooting Skateboarding Softball Sport Climbing Surfing Swimming Table Tennis Taekwondo Tennis Track & Field Trampoline Gymnastics Triathlon Volleyball Water Polo Weightlifting Wrestling

Check out the full Olympic schedule for when your favorite sport is airing on KWWL. Coverage begins Friday at 5:55 a.m. with the live Opening Ceremony, which will be rebroadcasted at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Find more Olympics stories and links at kwwl.com/olympics.