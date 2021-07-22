VOTE: What’s your favorite summer Olympic sport?
TOKYO, Japan (KWWL) -- With the Olympics officially kicking off on Friday on KWWL, we want to know what sports people are most excited to tune in for. Do you have a go-to sport to follow or a favorite athlete?
In total, there are over 45 sports that athletes will compete in at the Tokyo Olympics. There are even some new additions making their Olympic debut this year including surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and karate. Other disciplines being added are 3X3 basketball and BMX freestyle. Baseball and softball will also be returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
In May, the 2021 Dew Tour which was also an Olympic qualifier event was hosted in Des Moines, at the city's new skate park.
