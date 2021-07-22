University of Iowa study shows bronze medalists appear happier than silver medalists

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A study with University of Iowa ties shows that bronze medalists are more likely to smile on the medal stand.

Dr. Andrea Luangrath was part of a study to evaluate the facial expressions of Olympians who make it to the medal stand.

Dr. Luangrath and her team evaluated over 400 athlete medal stand photos over the last five Olympic games ranging from 2000 to 2016.

"We have photos from all those different Olympics," Dr. Luangrath said. "We have over 160 sporting events covered, and 67 countries."

Dr. Luangrath's study shows bronze medalists will smile on the medal stand, while silver medalists will not.

"The silver medalist is likely comparing themselves to the gold medalist, they're saying I almost won gold, I was this close, but I missed out on it," Dr. Luangrath said. "Meanwhile, the bronze medalist is just happy to be on the medal stand at all."

The software used for the study would determine what type of facial expression the athlete is showing.

"It can tell if there's a mile or are they smiling with their eyes? Is it a true smile?" Dr. Luangrath said. "So that's what the software is doing, trying to identify those emotions

Dr. Luangrath wanted to remind people the study does have misconceptions. She says the software is meant to evaluate facial expressions and not the emotion being seen at that time.

"We don't talk to these athletes after the medal stand, but a facial expression can be seen as a looking glass into the emotion felt at that time," Dr. Luangrath said.