TRACKING: Prolonged period of hot temperatures

Today: It will be another hazy day with moderate air quality impacts. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected with just a slight chance of an isolated shower into the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle 80s to near 90° with a south/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog is once again possible, late.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. High temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. The wind will be south/southwest 10-15 mph.

Saturday: A weak boundary moves in and may provide a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning, with another chance of storms by late afternoon and early evening. Most locations stay dry. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values reaching close to or exceeding 100°.

The heat dome stays in place next week with the stretch of 90s continuing. There are only a few chances of scattered showers and storms.