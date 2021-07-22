TRACKING: Hot and Humid

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly clear. Low temperatures drop into the upper 60s. The wind is light and with the high humidity some patchy fog is possible.

Friday: Lots of sunshine and lots of heat. Temperatures warm into the low 90s with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. The heat index is in the upper 90s during the afternoon.

Friday Night: It stays warm with high humidity. Lows drop into the low and mid-70s. The sky turns partly cloudy with a light southwest breeze.

Weekend: A stray shower/storm is possible otherwise more of the same. Mostly sunny, hot, humid conditions. Highs are in the mid-90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. The heat index both days is near 100. Take is slow and be smart about the heat.