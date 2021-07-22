TRACKING: Hazy sunshine; sweltering heat and humidity

Today: This morning will start off with some fog much like the past few days, but this time it is a little more widespread. We will have partly cloudy skies today as we continue our warm and humid pattern. We will also continue to see some thick haze and possibly even some near-surface smoke drifting back in. Because of this, air quality may degrade a bit today, so it is best to limit outdoor activities if you are sensitive to the air quality. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90 with max heat indices as high as the low to mid 90s. Winds will be south southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Skies will clear tonight as haze/smoke remains. It’ll be a warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: An occasionally breezy south wind will continue to pull in higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices nearing 100. Stay cool and hydrated as the heat turns dangerous. Skies will be mostly sunny and hazy with some air quality issues possible.

Weekend: Significant heat and humidity will continue with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices near 100 or into the low 100s at times. Use extreme caution if spending time outside and find a way to stay cool. Lows will be near 70. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms possible on Saturday.

Next Week: Dangerous heat and humidity will continue. There will be a few storm chances with partly cloudy skies.