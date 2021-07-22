Toronto Film Festival to honor Villeneuve and Obomsawin

Filmmakers Denis Villeneuve and Alanis Obomsawin are among those being honored at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said Thursday that Villeneuve will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award, and Obomsawin will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media at the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards. Villeneuve is known for directing films like “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Obomsawin, meanwhile, has been making films for over 50 years, exploring the lives of First Nations peoples. She’s a member of the Abenaki Nation. TIFF is scheduled to run as an in-person event from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18.