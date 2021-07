CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — A house fire causes three people to be displaced on the 1900 block of Higley Ave. SE just before 3 p.m. on July 22.

CRFD responded and found heavy fire coming from the kitchen. No one was at home during the fire, but heavy fire damage to the kitchen, heavy smoke damage to the first floor and moderate smoke damage to the second floor are noted.

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently being investigated.