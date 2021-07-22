Skip to Content

Syrian government shells in rebel area kill 7 of same family

5:01 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor say Syrian government artillery shells have struck a village in the last rebel enclave in the country, killing seven members of the same family — including four children. The shelling is part of an ongoing military escalation in the area in northwestern Syria, which had been under a cease-fire sponsored by Russia and Turkey since last year. So far it is unclear what caused the escalation, which prior to the attack had already killed at least 17 children this month, according to figures confirmed by the U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF.

Associated Press

