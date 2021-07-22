Syria accuses Israel of carrying out strike, 2nd this week

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syria says Israel has carried out an airstrike in a central province that caused material damage. It’s the second time this week that Syria accuses Israel of carrying out airstrikes in the war-torn country. Syria’s state news agency quoted an unidentified military official as saying that air defense systems shot down most of the missiles in the attack early on Thursday in the region of Quseir in Homs province. It did not name the targets. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.