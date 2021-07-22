Sounds of the Games: NBC doesn’t plan on adding crowd noise

One of Molly Solomon’s favorite memories from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics was watching Lindsey Vonn before she skied. Cameras in the start house would focus on her, with microphones picking up her breathing while she listened to final instructions. With no spectators in the stands during the Tokyo Games, Solomon is hoping to pick up on more of those moments. The NBC Olympics executive producer says the network will not add additional crowd noise to its coverage. The hope is that fans will be able to hear the Games as they haven’t been able to before, whether it is the action in the pool during swimming or conversations between competitors and coaches during gymnastics. Says Solomon: “You’ll hear it as the athletes hear it.”