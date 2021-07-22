Severe drought continues; worsening is expected

The latest drought monitor was released this morning and shows some slight improvement across the state. Abnormally dry conditions fell from 71% to 70%, moderate drought fell from 56% to 55%, and severe drought dropped from 31% to 27% compared to last week.

The only change for our area is the reduction of the severe drought in the north. Severe drought will continue in the northwest and parts of Dubuque County with moderate drought for most areas north of Highway 151. The south is free of drought.

The slight improvement comes after beneficial rainfall over the last 7 days with a nice coverage of 1-3+" across the region.

This represented slightly above normal rainfall for the 7 day period.

The rest of the month of July has not been kind to us except for in Iowa City, which has seen a surplus in rainfall on the month.

The numbers are quite extreme when looking at the whole year. We are now more than 11" below normal in Waterloo, 9" below in Cedar Rapids, 7.5" below in Dubuque, and even 2 and a half inches below normal in Iowa City. I am shocked that Waterloo was taken out of the severe drought.

For Waterloo, this is the 4th driest Year to Date on record behind 1910, 1989, and 1926. The record lowest YTD is 8.64". It is the 9th driest YTD for Cedar Rapids and the 23rd driest YTD for Dubuque.

Looking ahead

We are back to a mostly dry pattern. Every day that we don't pick up rainfall puts us over a tenth of an inch deeper into the deficit. The 10 day forecast does show some rain chances but these are very low-end, fringe chances. Most will be dry over the period.

How dry? Over the next 7 days we look to pick up maybe about 1 tenth of an inch of rainfall.

The 8 to 14 day outlook, which runs from the end of July into the first few days of August, shows chances for below normal rainfall.

Again, the August outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is near normal.

The 3 month outlook from the CPC, which runs from August through October, shows chances for below normal precipitation.