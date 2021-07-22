UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old has been found

UPDATE: Authorities have canceled the operation Quickfind for Callista Lillian-Mae Ryan. They say she has been found.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help in finding 13-year-old Callista Lillian-Mae Ryan.

She was last seen on the 5400 block of Kirkwood Blvd. on July 22 at 7 a.m. Ryan is 4'11", 107 pounds, last seen wearing red, white, blue Reebok outfit shorts and a cropped hoodie with Adidas slides.

Police have noted that Ryan has a yin yang tattoo on her right arm and has severe PTSD with psychotic episodes.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.