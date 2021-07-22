Norway mourns 77 dead a decade after extremist attack

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Church bells rang out across Norway to mark the 10th anniversary of the country’s worst peacetime slaughter, as leaders urged renewed efforts to fight the extremism behind the attack that left 77 people dead. On July 22, 2011, right-wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people. Then he headed to tiny Utoya island, where he stalked the mostly teen members of the Labor Party’s youth wing, killing another 69. Events were held across the country, including a service in Oslo Cathedral that ended with an initial ringing of bells as thousands gathered outside. Arriving on crutches, 84-year-old King Harald sat beside Queen Sonja in the cathedral for a minute of silence.