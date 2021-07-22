Mexico to send 2 boatloads of food, medical aid to Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it will send two navy ships to Cuba with food and medical aid. The Foreign Relations Department said the ships will set sail to Cuba on Sunday from the Gulf coast port of Veracruz. The ships will carry oxygen tanks, needles and syringes, and basic food items like powdered milk and beans. The announcement Thursday came on the same day that the U.S. government tightened sanctions on Cuban officials after they violently put down protests by residents of the island tired of shortages, long lines, price increases and a lack of medicine.